Arsenal urged to sell Mesut Ozil and sign one of two players this summer

Mesut Ozil (Photo: Adidas)

Arsenal should look to sell Mesut Ozil and bring in either Jack Grealish or James Maddison as his replacement, according to Kevin Campbell.

Ozil’s future has been a relentless talking point over the last few months due to the fact that he has struggled to make much of an impact in the first team this season despite being the club’s best-paid player.

The German playmaker, 31, has only managed to score one goal and make two assists in 18 Premier League games this season, with the midfielder having struggled to find consistent form under both Mikel Arteta and Unai Emery.

Now, former Arsenal star Campbell believes that it’s time for Arsenal to draw a line under Ozil’s time at the club and look for a replacement this summer.

Speaking in an interview with Metro, Campbell said: “Arsenal need an all-rounder in midfield, Arsenal need someone in the middle of the pitch who not only can create, he can break the play up, but he’s got legs, we miss that. We’ve been a strong spine for years.

“There was talk of should we go for Jack Grealish or James Maddison, these type of guys would improve Arsenal.

“No disrespect to Mesut Ozil, but Ozil is on the wrong side of his Arsenal career with a year left on his contract after this.

“But we need someone who’s going to be in there with legs, we need creativity, and someone that when the games not going particularly well, he can get stuck in and knuckle down as well.

“We’re being shown up by the likes of Sheffield United, Chris Wilder who has done a fantastic job there, they haven’t got the quality that Arsenal have but they’re above us in the league.

“Why? Because they’ve got a system and they fight, grab and battle, and they’ve got some quality there as well. If we can’t match these teams, we don’t deserve to be up there.”

Arsenal are currently in ninth place in the Premier League table as they chase a top-four finish in Arteta’s first season at the club.

As things stand, the Gunners are eight points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC with a game in hand.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip