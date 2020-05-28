Mikel Arteta prepared to sell three Arsenal players this summer – report

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Mikel Arteta is prepared to swing the axe and sell three Arsenal defenders in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Athletic, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Arsenal are set to consider bids for England international Rob Holding following his injury-hit 2019-20 Premier League campaign.

The same article states that Arteta is willing to listen offers for Holding, having made just one start since the Spanish head coach took over the reins from Unai Emery.

According to the same story, the Gunners manager will also entertain bids for Greece international Sokratis Papastathopoulos given that the 31-year-old has 12 months left to run on his current deal.

The report adds that Shkodran Mustafi could also be offloaded as Arteta looks to overhaul the Arsenal defence ahead of his first full season in charge.

Arsenal named their former captain Arteta as their new manager back in December following their poor start to the Premier League campaign under his compatriot Emery.

Arteta signed Flamengo centre-half Pablo Mari and Southampton full-back Cedric Soares on loan in the January transfer window but the pair failed to have a telling impact.

Arsenal are in ninth position in the Premier League table following a turbulent campaign for the north London side.

The Gunners have an outside chance of ending their wait to return to the Champions League after a three-year absence.

