Mikel Arteta prepared to sell three Arsenal players this summer – report

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is ready to sell Rob Holding, Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Shkodran Mustafi this summer, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Thursday 28 May 2020, 07:00 UK
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Mikel Arteta is prepared to swing the axe and sell three Arsenal defenders in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Athletic, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Arsenal are set to consider bids for England international Rob Holding following his injury-hit 2019-20 Premier League campaign.

The same article states that Arteta is willing to listen offers for Holding, having made just one start since the Spanish head coach took over the reins from Unai Emery.

According to the same story, the Gunners manager will also entertain bids for Greece international Sokratis Papastathopoulos given that the 31-year-old has 12 months left to run on his current deal.

The report adds that Shkodran Mustafi could also be offloaded as Arteta looks to overhaul the Arsenal defence ahead of his first full season in charge.

Arsenal named their former captain Arteta as their new manager back in December following their poor start to the Premier League campaign under his compatriot Emery.

Arteta signed Flamengo centre-half Pablo Mari and Southampton full-back Cedric Soares on loan in the January transfer window but the pair failed to have a telling impact.

Arsenal are in ninth position in the Premier League table following a turbulent campaign for the north London side.

The Gunners have an outside chance of ending their wait to return to the Champions League after a three-year absence.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Christian Pulisic
Frank Lampard praised for his handling of Christian Pulisic at Chelsea FC
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
Duncan Castles reports Man United are ‘very impressed’ with 29-year-old
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC make decision about 23-year-old Serie A defender – report
Mikel Arteta
Arsenal hope to win the race to sign 26-year-old Scottish winger – report
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta prepared to sell three Arsenal players this summer – report
Arsene Wenger
Bacary Sagna: How Arsenal lost the psychological battle with Chelsea FC
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Paul Pogba
Teddy Sheringham sends Man United transfer advice about Paul Pogba
Jordan Henderson (Photo: The Sport Review)
Jordan Henderson: Liverpool FC still have work to do
Jurgen Klopp
Kylian Mbappe raves about ‘ruthless’ Liverpool FC under Jurgen Klopp
ScoopDragon Football News Network