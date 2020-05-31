Arsenal reignite interest in 23-year-old Ligue 1 striker – report

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal have reignited their interest in signing Lyon striker Moussa Dembele, according to a report in France.

French media outlet L’Equipe, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Gunners are interested in the former Fulham striker as a potential replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The same article states that Arsenal have contacted Dembele’s entourage about a potential move to the north London side in the upcoming transfer window.

According to the same story, the Gunners have scouted the ex-Celtic striker in the past but Arsenal failed to sign the France international to bolster their attack.

L’Equipe point out that Chelsea FC and Manchester United have also taken a look at the Lyon centre-forward as a potential summer recruit following his excellent performances in Ligue 1.

The French newspaper claim that Arsenal are unlikely to sign Dembele unless Aubameyang or Alexandre Lacazette are sold ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

The Lyon striker has scored 16 goals and has made two assists in 27 games in Ligue 1 this season as well as finding the net four times in the Coupe de France.

Dembele has English top-flight experience after netting 19 times in 64 outings for the Cottagers before the French goal-scorer moved to Celtic in 2016.

The Arsenal target has spent the past two seasons at Lyon since his £19.7m move to the French club in 2018.

