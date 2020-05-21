Arsenal keen on signing 20-year-old Bundesliga winger – report

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal have made contact with Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby about a summer move, according to a report in France.

Le10Sport, as quoted by the Daily Mirror, is reporting that the Gunners are interested in a swoop to sign the promising 20-year-old Bundesliga forward in the summer transfer window.

The same article states that Arsenal are confident about luring the impressive Bayer Leverkusen winger to north London in the upcoming transfer window.

According to the same story, the Gunners have “strong links” with Diaby’s representatives so the Premier League side are hoping that this will work in their favour.

Le10Sport go on to add that Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund are also interested in a swoop to sign Diaby from the rivals ahead of the 2020-21 season.

The French forward has scored four goals and has made five assists in 20 games in the Bundesliga in the 2019-20 season.

The 5ft 7ins winger started his career at Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain, scoring four times in 34 games in the 2018-19 season.

Diaby has been capped four times by the France Under-21 team following his excellent performances for Leverkusen.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is thought to be interested in improving his attack this summer after the ex-Everton midfielder was appointed as Unai Emery’s permanent replacement back in December.

