Arsenal keeping tabs on Nabil Fekir’s situation at Real Betis – report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Saturday 2 May 2020, 06:30 UK
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal are interested in a potential deal to sign Real Betis midfielder Nabil Fekir this summer, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Marca, as quoted by the Daily Mirror, is reporting that Arsenal are keeping tabs on the France international ahead of the summer transfer window.

The same article states that the Gunners have been alerted to Fekir thanks to the France international’s impressive form in the Spanish top flight this season.

According to the same story, Arsenal have already made an approach for Fekir – but the 26-year-old has reiterated his desire to remain at the La Liga side beyond the summer.

Marca go on to claim that the Gunners are one of three clubs interested in Fekir alongside Newcastle United and AC Milan.

The report goes on to claim that the former Lyon playmaker has made it clear that he would only consider leaving Real Betis for Spanish giants FC Barcelona or Real Madrid this summer.

Fekir has scored seven times and has made three assists in 22 games in the Spanish top flight this season.

The French midfielder came close to a move to Liverpool FC in 2018 but the Reds pulled out of a deal for Fekir due to concerns about his injury history.

Fekir was part of the France squad that won the World Cup in 2018.

