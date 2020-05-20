Arsenal want 23-year-old Bundesliga defender – report

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal are plotting a bid to sign Borussia Monchengladbach defender Nico Elvedi this summer, according to a report in France.

French media outlet Le10Sport, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Arsenal are interested in the 23-year-old as a potential option to bolster Mikel Arteta’s defence this summer.

The same article states that Arsenal are exploring the possibility of getting a deal over the line for the Switzerland international following his performances for Borussia Monchengladbach this term.

According to the same story, Arteta is being forced to think of alternative options this summer given that the Gunners look likely to miss out on a Champions League spot.

The report goes on to add that Borussia Monchengladbach could be forced to sell Elvedi this summer given that the centre-half has less than 12 months left to run on his current deal this term.

Le10Sport claim that Arsenal are facing competition from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich for the 23-year-old defender.

Elvedi has made one assist in 23 starts and two substitute appearances in the Bundesliga this season.

The Swiss defender could link up with his compatriot Granit Xhaka at the north London side at The Emirates.

Arsenal could find it difficult to convince Elvedi to leave Borussia Monchengladbach if the German club qualify for the Champions League but Arsenal miss out on a place in Europe’s premier club competition.

