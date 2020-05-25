Arsenal hope to sign 27-year-old Ajax defender – report

Arsenal are looking at Ajax defender Nicolas Tagliafico, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Monday 25 May 2020, 06:15 UK
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal are interested in a deal to sign Ajax defender Nicolas Tagliafico, according to a report in England.

The Sun, as quoted by the Daily Mirror, is reporting that Arsenal are interested in the Argentina international as a potential recruit in the summer transfer window.

The same article states that Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is hoping to sign Tagliafico to bolster his Arsenal back-line considering their poor defensive record this term.

According to the same story, Tagliafico would challenge Kieran Tierney for the left-back spot in Arteta’s starting XI and allow Bukayo Saka to play in an advanced role in the team.

The Sun go on to claim that FC Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Chelsea FC are keeping tabs on the 27-year-old full-back ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

Tagliafico has scored five goals and made seven assists in all competitions this season to underline that the Argentinian is a creative force from his left-back role.

The South American defender started his career at Argentinian side Banfield before he moved to Independiente in 2015.

Tagiliafico got his big move to Europe when the left-back moved to the Dutch giants in a £4m deal in the 2018 summer transfer window.

Arsenal are currently in ninth position in the Premier League table.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Bruno Fernandes
Ryan Giggs admits Man United still need to sign ‘four or five’ new players
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC tipped to make a move to sign Kai Havertz
Philippe Coutinho
Chelsea FC, Man United contact 27-year-old’s agent – report
Arsenal signing Nicolas Pepe (Photo: Arsenal / Instagram)
Jeremie Aliadiere raves about Arsenal star with ‘unbelievable potential’
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC linked with Dutch teenager dubbed next Virgil van Dijk – report
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Man United in pole position to sign 28-year-old Serie A defender – report
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Jurgen Klopp
Emile Heskey gives verdict on Liverpool FC’s reported pursuit of 24-year-old
Arsenal signing Nicolas Pepe (Photo: Arsenal / Instagram)
Jeremie Aliadiere raves about Arsenal star with ‘unbelievable potential’
John Barnes
Liverpool FC urged to sign highly-rated 19-year-old attacker
ScoopDragon Football News Network