Arsenal hope to sign 27-year-old Ajax defender – report

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal are interested in a deal to sign Ajax defender Nicolas Tagliafico, according to a report in England.

The Sun, as quoted by the Daily Mirror, is reporting that Arsenal are interested in the Argentina international as a potential recruit in the summer transfer window.

The same article states that Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is hoping to sign Tagliafico to bolster his Arsenal back-line considering their poor defensive record this term.

According to the same story, Tagliafico would challenge Kieran Tierney for the left-back spot in Arteta’s starting XI and allow Bukayo Saka to play in an advanced role in the team.

The Sun go on to claim that FC Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Chelsea FC are keeping tabs on the 27-year-old full-back ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

Tagliafico has scored five goals and made seven assists in all competitions this season to underline that the Argentinian is a creative force from his left-back role.

The South American defender started his career at Argentinian side Banfield before he moved to Independiente in 2015.

Tagiliafico got his big move to Europe when the left-back moved to the Dutch giants in a £4m deal in the 2018 summer transfer window.

Arsenal are currently in ninth position in the Premier League table.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip