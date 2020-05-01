Arsenal will have to pay £25m to sign prolific 22-year-old striker – report

Celtic have told Arsenal that Odsonne Edouard will cost £25m to prise away from Parkhead this summer, according to a report

By Transfer Agent Friday 1 May 2020, 07:30 UK
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal will have to pay £25m to sign Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard this summer, according to a report in England.

The Daily Express is reporting that Arsenal are interested in a deal to sign the prolific Celtic goal-scorer to bolster their attack ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

The same article states that the Gunners are the frontrunners to land Edouard after his excellent performances attracted interest from a number of Premier League clubs.

According to the same story, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is a big admirer of the 22-year-old after Edouard’s impressive impact at Celtic over the past three seasons.

The Daily Express add that the Gunners believe the French striker could be the perfect replacement for Arsenal club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang next term.

The report reveals that Celtic have told Arsenal that they value Edouard at £25m, and that the north London side will have to meet that figure to sign the centre-forward.

Edouard has scored 22 times in 27 games in the Scottish Premier League this season to help Celtic edge towards a ninth successive top-flight crown.

The France Under-21 international move to Celtic on loan in 2017 before the striker completed a permanent switch to the defending SPL champions 12 months later.

Arsenal are currently in ninth position in the Premier League table with the season suspended.

