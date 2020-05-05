Arsenal to rival Chelsea FC for 19-year-old midfielder – report

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal are set to challenge Chelsea FC for the signing of Feyenoord midfielder Orkun Kokcu, according to a report in England.

The Daily Express are reporting that the Gunners had been scouting the Turkey Under-21 international for a couple of months before the coronavirus outbreak.

Arsenal are thought to have made contact with Kokcu’s representatives about a potential summer switch to the north London outfit from the Dutch league, the story adds.

The British media outlet claim that Arsenal are hoping to sign Kokcu to fill the void that will be left by Dani Ceballos in the summer when he returns to Real Madrid following his season-long loan at the Emirates Stadium.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC are also interested in a swoop to sign the £23m-rated midfielder to provide their London rivals with competition for the Turkish prospect.

The Daily Express add that Real Betis, Sevilla, AS Roma and Atalanta are also thought to be contenders to sign the promising Feyenoord playmaker this summer.

Kokcu has scored two goals and has made four assists in 22 games in the Dutch top flight before the 2019-29 Eredivisie campaign was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Feyenoord star has represented the Netherlands and Turkey at youth level.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip