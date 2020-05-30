Arsenal, Man United reject chance to sign 27-year-old on loan – report

Arsenal have turned down the chance to sig Philippe Coutinho on loan from FC Barcelona, according to a report

By Transfer Agent Saturday 30 May 2020, 05:30 UK
Philippe Coutinho
Philippe Coutinho and Luis Suarez (Photo: Philippe Coutinho / Instagram)

Arsenal have turned down FC Barcelona’s initial attempt to send Philippe Coutinho on loan to the north London side, according to a report in England.

ESPN, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that FC Barcelona presented Arsenal with the opportunity to sign the Brazil international on loan for the duration of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

The same article states that the Gunners weren’t prepared to accept the terms of the agreement that FC Barcelona offered the north London outfit for Coutinho’s services.

According to the same story, FC Barcelona asked for a £10m loan fee as well as that Arsenal pay Coutinho’s £250,000-a-week wages for the duration of the loan.

The report goes on to add that Manchester United were also offered the same terms for the former Liverpool FC midfielder but the Red Devils rejected FC Barcelona’s proposal.

ESPN confirm that Bayern Munich aren’t looking to make Coutinho’s move permanent given his £105m asking price after Coutinho spent the 2019-20 campaign at Bayern Munich.

Coutinho’s career has stalled since the Brazil international moved to FC Barcelona from Liverpool FC in a £142m deal in the 2018 January transfer window.

Although the Brazilian won the La Liga title twice, Coutinho has struggled to have a telling impact at Camp Nou in the shadow of FC Barcelona legend Lionel Messi.

