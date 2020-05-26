Arsenal to open talks to sign 27-year-old FC Barcelona attacker – report

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal are set to open talks with Philippe Coutinho about a move to The Emirates from FC Barcelona, according to a report in France.

French media outlet Le10Sport, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Arsenal are looking to move into pole position to sign the Brazil international.

The same article states that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta would love to sign Coutinho to bolster his Gunners squad ahead of his first full season in charge.

According to the same story, the Gunners have prepared for talks with Coutinho’s agent Kia Joorabchian about a summer swoop to sign the 27-year-old.

Le10Sport go on to add that Arsenal should expect a deal for Coutinho to be costly given FC Barcelona are looking to recoup a large slice of his original transfer fee.

Coutinho moved to FC Barcelona in a £142m deal from Liverpool FC in the 2018 January transfer window following an impressive five-year stint at the 18-time English champions.

The Brazil international spent the 2019-20 season on loan at Bayern Munich but the South American playmaker has struggled to make an impact at the Bundesliga giants.

Coutinho established himself as one of the best creative midfielders in the Premier League during his spell at Liverpool FC.

