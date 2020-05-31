Arsenal eye 27-year-old FC Barcelona midfielder – report

Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Arsenal are keeping tabs on experienced FC Barcelona midfielder Rafinha, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Mundo Deportivo, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that the Gunners are interested in the 27-year-old midfielder ahead of the summer transfer window.

The same article states that Arsenal are one of three teams who are in the running to sign the FC Barcelona star along with Spanish side Celta Vigo and Serie A giants Inter Milan.

According to the same story, the Gunners are in a strong position to win the race to sign Rafinha given the good relationship between the Arsenal and FC Barcelona boards.

Rafinha has scored 12 goals in 90 games in all competitions for FC Barcelona since breaking into the first team after coming through the youth ranks in 2013.

The Brazilian midfielder moved to Inter Milan and Celta Vigo on loan before he returned to the latter club on a temporary deal at the start of the 2019-20 season.

Arsenal are in ninth position in the Premier League table ahead of their return to top-flight action against defending champions Manchester City on 17 June.

Arteta took over the reins of the Arsenal side back in December after the Gunners parted company with Unai Emery a month earlier.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip