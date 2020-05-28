Arsenal hope to win the race to sign 26-year-old Scottish winger – report

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal are confident that they’ll beat Tottenham Hotspur to the signature of Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser this summer, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail, as quoted by the Daily Star, is reporting that the Gunners are hoping to win the race to sign the 26-year-old attacker in the upcoming transfer window to bolster their attacking options.

The same article states that Fraser would prefer to move to Tottenham ahead of Arsenal after the Gunners snubbed Fraser in favour of a club-record deal for Nicolas Pepe last summer.

According to the same story, the Scotland international has even told some of his friends that he has his heart set on a switch to the white half of north London.

The Daily Mail go on to add that Arsenal are feeling confident that they can see off competition from Tottenham to sign the experienced Bournemouth winger.

Fraser made 15 assists for Bournemouth in the Premier League last season, a tally only beaten by Eden Hazard in his final campaign at Chelsea FC.

However, the Scottish star has struggled to replicate his stunning form in the current campaign.

Fraser has scored one goal and has made four assists in 28 games in the Premier League this term.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip