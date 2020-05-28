Arsenal hope to win the race to sign 26-year-old Scottish winger – report

Arsenal are confident that they can win the race to sign Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Thursday 28 May 2020, 05:30 UK
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal are confident that they’ll beat Tottenham Hotspur to the signature of Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser this summer, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail, as quoted by the Daily Star, is reporting that the Gunners are hoping to win the race to sign the 26-year-old attacker in the upcoming transfer window to bolster their attacking options.

The same article states that Fraser would prefer to move to Tottenham ahead of Arsenal after the Gunners snubbed Fraser in favour of a club-record deal for Nicolas Pepe last summer.

According to the same story, the Scotland international has even told some of his friends that he has his heart set on a switch to the white half of north London.

The Daily Mail go on to add that Arsenal are feeling confident that they can see off competition from Tottenham to sign the experienced Bournemouth winger.

Fraser made 15 assists for Bournemouth in the Premier League last season, a tally only beaten by Eden Hazard in his final campaign at Chelsea FC.

However, the Scottish star has struggled to replicate his stunning form in the current campaign.

Fraser has scored one goal and has made four assists in 28 games in the Premier League this term.

Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
