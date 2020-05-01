Arsenal considering move to sign 23-year-old Real Madrid defender – report

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal are interested in a potential deal to sign Real Madrid defender Sergio Reguilon, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet ABC, as quoted by the Daily Star, is reporting that the Gunners have “made contact” with Real Madrid about a transfer move for the 23-year-old this summer.

The same article states that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is eager to improve his options at left-back ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League season with the potential addition of Reguilon.

According to the same story, the Gunners have been impressed with the versatile Real Madrid defender’s performances during his season-long loan at Sevilla.

The report goes on to suggest that the on-loan Sevilla star could even be a long-term replacement for Bukayo Saka, given the uncertainty surrounding his future at Arsenal.

The media outlet reveal that Saka is still to commit his long-term future to the Gunners with little over 12 months left to run on his current contact at the north London side.

According to the report, Reguilon’s arrival would provide healthy competition for Kieran Tierney and Saka for the left-back role in Arsenal’s team.

Saka’s preferred position is thought to be as a left winger rather than a defender but Arteta has been forced to deploy the Arsenal prospect in an unorthodox left-back role due to Tierney’s injury-hit season.

