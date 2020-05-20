Arsenal keeping tabs on 24-year-old Ligue 1 striker – report

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal are interested in a potential swoop to sign Amiens striker Serhou Guirassy, according to a report in England.

The Mirror is reporting that Arsenal are looking to capitalise on the financial uncertainty due to the coronavirus by making a raid on the relegated Ligue 1 side.

The same article states that Arsenal are interested in the 24-year-old after Guirassy scored nine times in the French top flight this season for the 19th-placed team.

According to the same story, the Gunners could land the France Under-20 international if they make an offer in the region of £10m for the Amiens star.

The report goes on to add that Arsenal are facing competition from Bournemouth and West Ham in the race to sign the former Koln striker this summer.

Amiens would make £5m profit if they sell Guirassy to Arsenal given that the relegated Ligue 1 side signed the French forward in a £5m deal from Bundesliga side Koln last summer.

The 6ft 2ins striker started his career at Laval before the Frenchman moved to Lille in 2015 but made just eight appearances for the former Ligue 1 champions.

Guirassy has netted seven times in 25 games for Amiens after he spent the 2018-19 season on loan at the French club.

Arsenal are in ninth position in the Premier League table.

