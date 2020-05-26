Arsenal eye 19-year-old Saint-Etienne defender – report

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal are weighing up a move to sign Saint-Etienne defender Wesley Fofana, according to a report in England.

The Daily Express, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Arsenal are interested in a potential swoop to sign William Saliba’s team-mate Fofana this summer.

The same article states that Arsenal noticed the 19-year-old talent while keeping tabs on their new recruit Saliba throughout the 2019-20 Ligue 1 campaign.

According to the same story, Saint-Etienne could be tempted to sell Fofana given the financial pressures that the Ligue 1 side are facing after narrowly avoiding relegation to France’s second tier.

The Daily Express go on to add that Arsenal could look to put together a similar package to the one that secured Saliba’s signature from Saint-Etienne last summer.

Arsenal agreed a £27m deal to sign Saliba from Saint-Etienne last summer before the Gunners loaned the teenager back to the French club for the current campaign.

Saliba has made 12 appearances in the French top flight this season, while Fofana has scored one goal in 14 games for Saint-Etienne to help the club avoid the drop.

Arsenal appointed Mikel Arteta as their new manager back in December after Unai Emery was sacked following little under 18 months in charge of the north London side.

