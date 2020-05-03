Martin Keown rates Arsenal’s chances of signing 31-year-old Chelsea FC star

Ex-Arsenal defender Martin Keown (Photo: BT Sport)

Martin Keown has played down the chances of Arsenal signing Willian from Chelsea FC this summer.

The Brazil international has been linked with a controversial move across the English capital to Arsenal when his contract expires at Chelsea FC in the summer.

Willian has been unable to agree a new deal with Chelsea FC after the South American forward reportedly held out for a three-year contract which the Blues were unwilling to offer.

The Chelsea FC winger’s future has been a source of relentless speculation, with Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur both being touted as possible destinations for Willian as well as Premier League leaders Liverpool FC.

Former Arsenal defender Keown has ruled out Willian putting pen to paper on a deal with the Gunners, backing Frank Lampard to convince the Brazilian to perform a U-turn and keep the winger at the club.

“I don’t see him going to Arsenal,” Keown told talkSPORT, as quoted by Metro. “I think he’s aiming for Barcelona or Real Madrid.

“He’s an incredible talent. Chelsea will be weaker if he goes but Frank Lampard knows what he’s doing. I’m sure he wants to keep him.”

Willian moved to Chelsea FC in a deal from Russian side Anzhi Makhachkala in the 2013 summer transfer window.

The Blues forward has scored 59 goals in 329 games in all competitions over the past seven seasons.

Willian has won two Premier League titles, the FA Cup and the League Cup during his stint at Stamford Bridge.

The Brazilian has played under Jose Mourinho, Antonio Conte, Maurizio Sarri and Lampard at Chelsea FC.

