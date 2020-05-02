Willian urged to leave Chelsea FC and sign for Tottenham

Chelsea FC forward Willian (Photo: Willian / Instagram)

Willian should reject the chance to move to Arsenal and complete a switch to Tottenham Hotspur this summer, according to Brazil legend Rivaldo.

The Chelsea FC forward is being tipped to leave Stamford Bridge this summer when his contract with the west London side comes to an end.

Willian has been unable to agree a contract extensions with Chelsea FC as the Blues are only willing to offer the 31-year-old a short-term deal.

Arsenal were thought to have made a three-year contract offer to Willian in a bid to sign the experienced Brazil international this summer.

A report in England earlier this week suggested that the Gunners were still negotiating with Willian after the Blues forward’s big wage demands.

Tottenham have also been linked with a swoop to sign Willian and the former Shakhtar Donetsk star has previously worked with Jose Mourinho.

Former Brazil playmaker Rivaldo believes that Willian should rekindle his working relationship with the Tottenham manager this summer.

“Willian is attracting some headlines in England as his contract with Chelsea is expiring this summer and there are strong rumours that he may move to a London rival soon,” Rivaldo told Betfair, as quoted by Metro.

“Yes, Willian is already playing at a big club, but he has been there for a long time and perhaps he needs a new challenge to recapture his will and motivation at this point in his career in the Premier League.

“A move to Tottenham could be a good option, especially because Willian would reunite with his former coach Jose Mourinho there, and the pair seem to have a good relationship.

“Furthermore, we all know that Mourinho has a special affection for Brazilian players and I am sure he would give lots of opportunities to Willian at Spurs.”

Willian spent two-and-a-half seasons under Mourinho during the Portuguese head coach’s second stint in charge of Chelsea FC.

The pair won the Premier League title and the League Cup together before Antonio Conte replaced Mourinho in 2016.

Willian has won two Premier League titles during his seven-year stay at Stamford Bridge.

