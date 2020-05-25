Cesc Fabregas explains why he regrets leaving Arsenal

Arsene Wenger (Photo: The Sport Review)

Cesc Fabregas has admitted that he should have “waited two more years” to leave Arsenal following his exit from the club in 2011.

Fabregas spent eight years with the north London side and was the club’s captain, but he opted to quit The Emirates and move back to his boyhood club FC Barcelona in the summer of 2011.

Things didn’t work out for him at the Camp Nou as he would have liked them to, and he ended up leaving FC Barcelona to sign for Arsenal’s London rivals Chelsea FC in the summer of 2014.

Fabregas won two Premier League titles during a trophy-laden spell with the Blues, before he eventually ended up leaving Stamford Bridge to sign for AS Monaco in January 2019.

Looking back now, Fabregas has admitted that he probably should have waited a little bit longer before deciding to quit the north London club nine years ago.

Asked why he left Arsenal, Fabregas told Rio Ferdinand’s YouTube channel FIVE, as quoted by the London Evening Standard: “It was a bit of everything. I always felt that we were competing against the world. Let’s say you guys [Manchester United], Chelsea, sometimes Liverpool.

“I speak to guys at Chelsea and my Spanish friends at Liverpool and everyone tells me the same… ‘we used to hate playing against you guys’. And I say the same: ‘Yeah, you used to hate it, but we always lost’. Especially in important moments.

“I always felt so frustrated to see these big teams winning and always having that edge. I was very young, I was very passionate. I gave absolutely everything for Arsenal. I was hungry. I wanted to win. I was a competitor. I would’ve done anything to win for Arsenal. I felt this wasn’t coming.

“We had opportunities to sign big players that would make such a big difference but for one little thing or another, very small details they were looking away. A lot of things frustrated me and I just decided to go back to Barcelona. They were the best team in the world at that time. With all my friends there.

“I took the chance but earlier than I would’ve wanted. I just felt it was the right time. My brain was a little bit gone. Deep down, thinking now, I think I should’ve waited two more years.”

Arsenal are currently in ninth place in the Premier League table and eight points adrift of the top four with a game in hand.

