Chelsea FC confident about signing 19-year-old from Man United – report

Chelsea FC are confident that they’ll sign Angel Gomes from Manchester United this summer, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that the Blues are plotting a raid on their Premier League rivals to sign the England Under-20 international in the upcoming transfer window.

The same article states that Gomes’ super-agent Pini Zahavi has held talks with Chelsea FC director of football Marina Granovskaia about a potential move to west London.

According to the same story, the Manchester United starlet has already rejected a £30,000-a-week contract offer from the 20-time English champions this summer.

The Daily Mirror go on to add that the Red Devils are still hoping to convince their youth product to remain at Manchester United beyond the summer.

The article adds that Frank Lampard’s willingness to give youth a chance could work in Chelsea FC’s favour following the emergence of Mason Mount, Fikayo Tomori and Reece James.

Tammy Abraham is Chelsea FC’s leading goal-scorer this season after been giving the chance to shine in a central striker role.

Chelsea FC were in fourth position in the Premier League table before the season was suspended in early March due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Blues failed to make any signings in the January transfer window, although they have agreed a deal to sign Hakim Ziyech from Ajax this summer.

