Chelsea FC, Man United contact 27-year-old’s agent – report

Chelsea FC, Leicester City, Liverpool FC and Manchester United are set to contact Philippe Coutinho's agent, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Sunday 24 May 2020, 05:30 UK
Philippe Coutinho
Philippe Coutinho and Luis Suarez (Photo: Philippe Coutinho / Instagram)

Chelsea FC and Manchester United have contacted Philippe Coutinho’s agent about a return to the Premier League this season, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outfit Mundo Deportivo, as quoted by The Sun, is reporting that Chelsea FC and Manchester United are weighing up a move to sign the Brazil international.

The same article states that Bayern Munich are unwilling to make the South American midfielder’s deal permanent following his season-long loan stint.

According to the same story, Leicester City and Newcastle United are also interested in the £71m-rated midfielder ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

The report goes on to add that FC Barcelona are looking to sell Coutinho by 30 June to raise funds for a summer spending spree.

The Spanish media outlet go on to claim that FC Barcelona are hoping to start a bidding war between Premier League clubs Chelsea FC, Leicester City, Manchester United and Newcastle United.

Coutinho has netted nine times in 32 games in all competitions during his season-long loan at the Bundesliga outfit Bayern Munich.

The Brazilian midfielder moved to Liverpool FC from Inter Milan in 2013 under Brendan Rodgers, who is currently in charged of Leicester.

Coutinho moved to FC Barcelona in a £142m deal from Liverpool FC in the 2018 January transfer window.

