Chelsea FC midfielder has agreed to sign for Tottenham – report

Chelsea FC forward Willian (Photo: Willian / Instagram)

Willian has already agreed to sign for Tottenham Hotspur from Chelsea FC this summer, according to reports.

beIN Sports, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that the Brazilian winger is set to link up with his former manager Jose Mourinho at Spurs once his contract expires with Chelsea FC.

According to the same story, Willian is set to end his seven-year stay at Chelsea FC and move to Spurs when his contract at Stamford Bridge expires in June.

Speaking on the Keys and Gray show on beIN Sports, Richard Keys said: “He’s (Willian) another one that has already spoken to Jose Mourinho, he’s on his way to Tottenham.”

Willian recently admitted that he still keeps in touch with his former manager Mourinho, who took over at Tottenham Hotspur back in November.

The Brazilian attacker played under Mourinho from August 2013 to December 2015 and won the Premier League title under the Portuguese coach’s guidance.

The 31-year-old has scored five goals and made five assists in 28 Premier League games for Chelsea FC so far this season.

He has also netted once and made one assist in seven Champions League games for Frank Lampard’s men.

