Chelsea FC midfielder has agreed to sign for Tottenham – report

Willian is set to sign for Tottenham from Chelsea FC this summer, according to reports

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Thursday 7 May 2020, 05:30 UK
Chelsea FC forward Willian (Photo: Willian / Instagram)
Chelsea FC forward Willian (Photo: Willian / Instagram)

Willian has already agreed to sign for Tottenham Hotspur from Chelsea FC this summer, according to reports.

beIN Sports, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that the Brazilian winger is set to link up with his former manager Jose Mourinho at Spurs once his contract expires with Chelsea FC.

According to the same story, Willian is set to end his seven-year stay at Chelsea FC and move to Spurs when his contract at Stamford Bridge expires in June.

Speaking on the Keys and Gray show on beIN Sports, Richard Keys said: “He’s (Willian) another one that has already spoken to Jose Mourinho, he’s on his way to Tottenham.”

Willian recently admitted that he still keeps in touch with his former manager Mourinho, who took over at Tottenham Hotspur back in November.

The Brazilian attacker played under Mourinho from August 2013 to December 2015 and won the Premier League title under the Portuguese coach’s guidance.

The 31-year-old has scored five goals and made five assists in 28 Premier League games for Chelsea FC so far this season.

He has also netted once and made one assist in seven Champions League games for Frank Lampard’s men.

MORE: Latest Tottenham Hotspur news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Bruno Fernandes
Bruno Fernandes explains what inspires him about Man United
Mesut Ozil
Arsenal urged to sell Mesut Ozil and sign one of two players this summer
Bruno Fernandes
Bruno Fernandes explains what inspires him about Man United
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Mikel Arteta tips last year’s Arsenal signing to become ‘special’
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
Man United yet to decide about 23-year-old’s future – report
Frank Lampard
Pedro Rodriguez delivers fresh update for Chelsea FC supporters
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Rafael Nadal
Tennis launches $6m Player Relief Programme for ranks most hit by Covid-19
Mesut Ozil
Arsenal urged to sell Mesut Ozil and sign one of two players this summer
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool FC stars have a lot of work to do
ScoopDragon Football News Network