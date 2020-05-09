Nemanja Matic: Why I left Chelsea FC to sign for Man United

Romelu Lukaku (Photo: Nemanja Matic / Instagram)

Nemanja Matic has lifted the lid on the reasons why he opted to leave Chelsea FC and sign for Manchester United back in the summer of 2017.

Matic opted to leave Stamford Bridge and sign for the Red Devils in a £40m deal three years ago despite having played a key role in helping Chelsea FC to win the title under Antonio Conte.

The Serbia midfielder moved to Old Trafford to link up with his former Chelsea FC boss Jose Mourinho with the Red Devils, but the Portuguese coach’s time was short-lived at Old Trafford and he ended up leaving the club in December 2018.

Matic has now insisted that he felt that it was the “right moment” to leave Chelsea FC and sign for the Red Devils in 2017 – but he also hinted that there were further reasons for his departure which he may reveal in the future.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Matic said: “I was very happy at Chelsea, but I thought it was the right moment to change club.

“There were reasons which are hard for me to say now. I will never forget my time there, but I’m a Manchester United player now.”

Matic was also asked about former Manchester United and Chelsea FC boss Mourinho.

Asked whether his public persona matches his private one, Matic replied: “It depends.

“If you win, he’s the best guy ever. But if you lose, you’re hiding from him at the training ground. But he’s an amazing coach.”

Manchester United are currently three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the race for Champions League qualification.

