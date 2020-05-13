Chelsea FC ‘determined’ to keep promising 16-year-old at the club – report

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC are “determined” to keep academy star Charlie Webster at the west London club and are planning to offer him a professional contract, according to reports in the British media.

The Daily Telegraph is reporting that the Blues are keen to secure the future of the teenager after he was linked with a move to Borussia Dortmund recently.

The same story, though, says Chelsea FC are confident of securing the future of Webster in the long-term, and they aim to hand him a professional contract once he turns 17 next year.

Webster does not turn 17 until January, at which point he will be able to sign his first professional contract – and Chelsea FC are confident that they can tie him down to a deal.

The same article claims that Chelsea FC are hoping that Webster can follow in the footsteps of fellow academy graduates, Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount, Reece James, Fikayo Tomori and most recently Billy Gilmour, in breaking into the first team at Stamford Bridge under Frank Lampard.

Lampard has placed his faith firmly in youth this season and the Blues have been in decent form in their bid to qualify for next season’s Champions League via a top-four finish.

Chelsea FC are currently fourth in the table and three points ahead of fourth-placed Manchester United.

