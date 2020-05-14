Christian Pulisic makes admission about his Chelsea FC injury setback

Christian Pulisic (Photo: Chelsea TV / Screen grab)

Christian Pulisic has admitted that he didn’t take his recent injury as “seriously” as he should have following his recent spell on the sidelines with Chelsea FC.

The USA international has been out injured since suffering a muscular injury back at the start of January and he has not featured for the Blues since the 1-1 draw with Brighton and Hove Albion on New Year’s Day.

Pulisic has had more time than usual to work on his recovery due to the current coronavirus lockdown in the UK, with the Premier League season currently on hold.

Now, the 21-year-old midfielder has admitted that he perhaps should have taken the initial injury more seriously and ensured he did what was necessary to rest up and recover.

Speaking in an interview with Chelsea FC’s website, Pulisic said: “I didn’t take it as seriously as I think I should have.

“It was one of those you felt you could do a lot of things but you try to push it that one extra step and realise it’s not ready yet.

“It was very tough and frustrating going through times like that. I underestimated it and tried to get back as soon as I could because I just wanted to play so bad.

“If anything, I’ve given myself a little more time to rest now and make sure that I’m 100 per cent fit. I’d say I’m fully recovered and ready to go as soon as we get back.”

Pulisic has scored five goals and made two assists in 16 Premier League games for the Blues since his move to Stamford Bridge last summer from Borussia Dortmund.

Chelsea FC are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table as they chase a top-four finish in Frank Lampard’s first season in charge at the club.

The Blues are three points clear of closest competitors Manchester United as the race for Champions League qualification via a top-four finish hots up.

