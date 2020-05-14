Antonio Conte: What I really think of Frank Lampard at Chelsea FC

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Antonio Conte has admitted that he has been very impressed by the start Frank Lampard has made as Chelsea FC manager.

Lampard has been settling into life back at Stamford Bridge after having been appointed as the west London club’s new manager last summer following Maurizio Sarri’s departure.

The former England midfielder has earned plenty of praise for having opted to place his faith firmly in youth, with Lampard having given the likes of Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount and Reece James regular opportunities in the first team.

Chelsea FC have been in decent form this season and they are currently on course to secure their spot in the Champions League next season, with Lampard’s men fourth in the Premier League table.

Now, former Chelsea FC boss Conte has explained why he has been so impressed by the start that Lampard has made as the west London club’s new manager.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, as quoted by Metro, Conte said: “I think he’s doing a really good job.

“This is Frank’s second experience after Derby. To manage and be the coach of a top team is not easy.

“But I think he has the skills and the ability to become one of the best managers in the world.

“He has to continue to work in this way and I wish him the best for the future.”

Chelsea FC finished in third place in the Premier League and without a trophy under Sarri last term.

The Blues last won the Premier League title under Conte back in 2017.

