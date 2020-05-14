Antonio Conte raves about ‘amazing’ Chelsea FC midfielder

N'Golo Kante (Photo: EA Sports)

Antonio Conte has heaped praise on N’Golo Kante, describing the Chelsea FC midfielder as an “amazing” and “fantastic” player.

Kante has endured something of a stop-start campaign this season under Frank Lampard due to a number of niggling injury problems that have hampered his progress.

The 29-year-old France international has been limited to just 16 starts in the Premier League this season due to his injury problems, and he has scored three goals in a total of 18 games in the top flight this term.

Lampard has opted to play Kante in a more advanced role throughout this season, with the Frenchman having made his name as a deep-lying holding midfielder during Conte’s spell at Stamford Bridge.

However, former Chelsea FC boss Conte feels that Kante is capable of adapting his game for him to be able to feature in any position in midfield.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, as quoted by Metro, Conte said of Kante: “In my opinion he can play in every position in midfield.

“We are talking about an amazing player, a top player, he is fantastic with the ball, without the ball.

“When you have N’Golo in your team you can think you are playing with one player more.

“You can find a smile on his face every day, he’s a very positive guy, one of the best players I’ve had in my career as a coach.”

Chelsea FC are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table as they chase a top-four finish in Lampard’s first full campaign in charge at Stamford Bridge.

However, it remains to be seen when and if the campaign can resume due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

