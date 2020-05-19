‘I wanted to challenge myself’: Fikayo Tomori on Chelsea FC start

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Fikayo Tomori has revealed his delight at being able to break into the Chelsea FC first team under Frank Lampard this season.

The young defender spent last season on loan with Derby County in the Championship under Frank Lampard, and was brought back to Stamford Bridge to join his manager this season.

The 22-year-old has impressed whenever called upon by Lampard this season, with Tomori having scored one goal in 15 Premier League starts for the Blues.

The English defender has now admitted that he felt ready to make the step up to the Premier League and says he has thoroughly enjoyed his breakthrough campaign at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking in an interview with Chelsea FC’s website, Tomori said: “It was just about me feeling like I belonged and that I could play at this level.

“I had spent two-and-a-half years in the Championship and with Derby last season I managed to win Player of the Year and get to Wembley for the play-off final so I knew I’d had a good season.

“I wanted to challenge myself at the next level, which was the Premier League. I wanted to do it for Chelsea, the club that I’ve been at since I was eight; a club that’s won the Champions League, the Premier League, FA Cups, everything.

“They won the Europa League the previous season so being able to come into that team and show myself, show the manager and the fans and my team-mates, show everyone that I could play at that level, was really important.

“I managed to do that in those early games and showcase what I could do and I’ve managed to carry that through. Now, it’s just about trying to maintain that level, not drop below it and keep on improving it.”

Tomori has made a total of 21 appearances in all competitions this season for Lampard’s Chelsea FC team.

The Blues are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table as they chase a top-four finish in Lampard’s first campaign in charge.

The west London side ended up third and won the Europa League trophy in Maurizio Sarri’s one and only campaign in charge last term.

