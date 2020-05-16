Frank Lampard issues update on Chelsea FC duo’s contract situations

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Sunday 17 May 2020, 00:00 UK
Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Frank Lampard has suggested that Chelsea FC are looking into extending the contracts of Willian and Olivier Giroud if the season re-starts.

The attacking duo are set to become free agents this summer, with their current deals at Stamford Bridge set to expire on 30 June.

As things stand, it is not clear whether the Premier League will be able to resume amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

If the season were to restart, it is likely that it would run past the end of both Giroud and Willian’s contracts.

And Lampard has admitted that it is a situation that the Blues are looking at very closely.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports News, Lampard said: “It is still uncertain if and when play will get underway. We have big players [out of contract] so that’s something I’m obviously looking at very carefully.

“The ones who are out of contract here have been great servants for the club, and actually have a lot of feeling for the club.

“Of course they’ll be concerned about themselves, in terms of how training is now is and if the pre-season is a rush they’re going to have to make sure they’re alright.

“So it’s going to have to be something we have to look at, hopefully we can make that arrangement can be made so they can stay with us.

“I would love the squad to look as it has all season, but we’ll have to see how that works.”

Willian has been a regular fixture in the Chelsea FC team this season, scoring five goals and making five assists in 28 Premier League games for the Blues.

Giroud, meanwhile, has only made five starts in the Premier League all season under Lampard.

Chelsea FC are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table as they chase a top-four finish and Champions League qualification in Lampard’s first campaign in charge at Stamford Bridge.

