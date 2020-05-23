Jordan Henderson sends message to Chelsea FC star N’Golo Kante

N'Golo Kante (Photo: EA Sports)

Jordan Henderson has insisted that he “fully respects” N’Golo Kante’s decision to stay away from Chelsea FC training for the time being.

Most Premier League clubs have returned to some sort of training schedule this week, and there have been six positive tests for coronavirus across the top flight as things stand.

Chelsea FC midfielder Kante and Watford’s Troy Deeney are among the players to decide against returning to training with their team-mates for the time being.

And Liverpool FC captain Henderson has insisted that he would back any of his Reds team-mates who had similar concerns.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Sky Sports, Henderson said: “I fully respect their opinion and their decision to do that.

“I think everybody is in a different situation with their family and at home. Ultimately, if you don’t feel comfortable or safe, you shouldn’t feel forced or pressured to come into work.

“I fully respect the lads that don’t feel comfortable as of yet, and I hope that they respect my opinion and that of the other players who have come back.

“Everybody’s situation is different but ultimately, for me, I feel very safe here at the training ground, otherwise I wouldn’t be here. My team-mates as well.

“I can only really speak for us, but I fully respect people in different situations who don’t feel comfortable. If any of my team-mates felt like that, I would fully support them and back them until they felt it was right to come back.”

Kante has struggled with a string of niggling injury problems this season and the 29-year-old midfielder has only been limited to 16 starts in the Premier League.

The France international has scored three goals in a total of 21 appearances across all competitions for the west London side so far this term.

Chelsea FC are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table as they chase a top-four finish in Frank Lampard’s first campaign in charge.

