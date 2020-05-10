Reece James sends message to Chelsea FC boss Frank Lampard

Reece James reveals that he prefers to play in a right-back role at Chelsea FC

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Monday 11 May 2020, 00:00 UK
Reece James
Reece James (Photo: Nike)

Reece James has revealed that his favourite position in the Chelsea FC team is as a right-back.

The young English defender has been earning lots of praise for his strong performances for the Blues this season after having broken into the first team under Lampard at Stamford Bridge.

James, 20, has made two assists in a total of 17 appearances in the Premier League so far this season and has earned plenty of new admirers for his crossing ability.

The right-sided player has also been deployed in midfield in the past, but the youngster has now revealed that he does prefer playing in a right-back role for the Blues.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, James said: “I probably prefer right-back but there is not much in it.

“I will happily play right-back and midfield – I have played there enough that I am comfortable playing that position as well.”

James signed a contract extension with Chelsea FC in January and he has been happy with how his performances have developed throughout the course of the current campaign.

He continued: “This season was slow getting started, because I was injured at the start.

“But, as I found my rhythm and the season has gone on, I think my performances have picked up.

“I think it’s great that loads of players I played with coming through the academy are now in the first team as well.

“I think it shows how hard the academy works and the effort they put in to produce good players.”

Chelsea FC are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table as they chase a top-four finish under Lampard this term.

The Blues are three points ahead of fifth-placed Manchester United in the race for Champions League qualification via a top-four finish, with the season currently suspended due to coronavirus.

