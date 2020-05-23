Chelsea FC tipped to make a move to sign Kai Havertz

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC should consider a move to sign Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen to help replace Eden Hazard, according to Dimitar Berbatov.

The Blues are likely to be heavily linked with a host of players in the coming weeks and months as they look to add to their squad ahead of Frank Lampard’s second season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea FC have already agreed their first signing of the summer after tying up a deal to sign Hakim Ziyech from Ajax earlier in the year.

Havertz has been in fine form for Leverkusen this season, with the 20-year-old having scored eight goals and made five assists in 23 Bundesliga games for the German side.

The attacking midfielder has been touted as a possible target for a number of Premier League clubs including Chelsea FC in recent months.

And former Manchester United star Berbatov feels that Chelsea FC may well be set to make a move for the young German talent.

Speaking in an interview with Betfair, as quoted by Metro, Berbatov said: “I think it is interesting to see Chelsea linked with him, they haven’t really replaced Hazard since he left and it was always going to be difficult to do so.

“I think for sure they need to go for a young player with a lot of football ahead of them, if that is the case then they will also have to be patient as well because sometimes young players need time to adjust to the physicality and speed of Premier League.

“Havertz is an option for them but it has only been the first week back of the Bundesliga and I hope that he continues to way he has comeback, by scoring and producing the goals that he has done so far.”

Chelsea FC currently find themselves in fourth place in the Premier League table in the race for Champions League qualification.

The Blues are three points ahead of fifth placed Manchester United as the hunt for the final top-four spot begins to hot up.

