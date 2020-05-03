Kepa Arrizabalaga issues update for Chelsea FC supporters

Kepa Arrizabalaga (Photo: YouTube)

Kepa Arrizabalaga has insisted that he has a good relationship with Frank Lampard and is confident that he can turn his Chelsea FC fortunes around.

The Spanish goalkeeper came under fire this season following a dip in form between the posts for the Blues, with Lampard opting to drop him in favour of veteran shot-stopper Willy Caballero.

Kepa made his way back into the starting line-up for the Blues before the season was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, his status as Chelsea FC’s number one goalkeeper seems to be under threat following a string of inconsistent performances this season.

Despite his patchy form, the goalkeeper insists that he is focused on improving his game at Stamford Bridge, and he has moved to make the point that he enjoys a strong relationship with Blues boss Lampard.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Kepa said: “We play 50 or 60 games a year and it is difficult to stay on the same level.

“The important thing is to be very clear about the objective, to work and put everything into improving. There may be obstacles along the way, but when you have a clear objective, it is easier.

“The only thing that can be done, in these cases, is to take it professionally, respectfully and work harder to turn it around.”

Discussing his relationship with Blues boss Lampard, the goalkeeper continues: “The relationship with Frank is very good

“He has shown me confidence from the first moment.

“He must make decisions, but I feel I have his confidence, both his and that of the whole club. We all like to play in every game.”

Chelsea FC – who ended up third last term under Maurizio Sarri – are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table as they chase a top-four finish in Lampard’s first season in charge at the club.

