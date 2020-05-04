Frank Lampard explains why he feels sorry for N’Golo Kante at Chelsea FC

N'Golo Kante (Photo: EA Sports)

Frank Lampard has admitted that he feels sorry for N’Golo Kante following what has been a difficult season for midfielder with Chelsea FC.

The France international has struggled with a string of injury problems this season and has been in and out of the starting line-up at Stamford Bridge as a result.

Indeed, the 29-year-old has been limited to just 16 starts in the Premier League this season due to his injury struggles, and Kante has only made a total of 21 appearances in total in all competitions.

Lampard believes that Kante’s struggles this term have been partly down to the fact that he has been used so much by other managers in recent seasons.

Speaking in an interview with BT Sport, as quoted by Metro, Lampard said: “We had four or five of those [injured players] when we finished playing recently.

“N’Golo Kante is obviously a great example because he’s played four or five incredible seasons in terms of his individual success and he’s been used quite rightly by his managers a lot.

“This season he’s played only about 40 per cent of our games and even then it’s been difficult for him and I’ve really felt for him on an individual level. He’s been a huge miss for us.

“Looking forward whenever a restart comes we want to get him in the best shape, want to get Ruben Loftus-Cheek in the best shape.

“We’ve had slightly different plans for them but they’ve been scuppered with what we’ve had to do. The players health comes first – the mental wellbeing of the players comes first.

“The self-isolation was tough at first because nobody really knew what it was about we are just trying to get those players who have had extra problems fitter and of course when we get a chance to get back to full training we can get them back to where we need them to be.

“We obviously need N’Golo Kante back in our team one of the best players in the world. I knew that before I became manager of Chelsea and know that now from working with him.

“I haven’t been able to have him much this year and of course going forward we of course want him fit and raring to go.”

Kante has been a key player for Chelsea FC in recent seasons, with the Frenchman having won the Premier League title under Antonio Conte in his first campaign at the west London club.

He will be hoping to make a return to action this season to help Chelsea FC challenge for a top-four finish in the Premier League, with the Blues currently fourth and three points ahead of fifth-placed Manchester United.

