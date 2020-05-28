Frank Lampard praised for his handling of Christian Pulisic at Chelsea FC

Brian McBride heaps praise on Frank Lampard for the way he has managed Christian Pulisic at Chelsea FC this season

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Thursday 28 May 2020, 05:15 UK
Christian Pulisic
Christian Pulisic (Photo: Chelsea TV / Screen grab)

USA boss Brian McBride has heaped praise on Frank Lampard for the way he has managed Christian Pulisic’s first season at Chelsea FC.

The USA playmaker has been settling into life at Stamford Bridge after having joined the Blues from Borussia Dortmund last summer.

Pulisic was made to wait for his chance in the first team under Lampard in the first part of the campaign, but the attacking midfielder grew in influence in the young Chelsea FC team before he was ruled out with an injury at the turn of the year.

The 21-year-old has scored five goals and made two assists in 16 Premier League games for Chelsea FC so far this season and he has caught the eye with some impressive displays.

Now, USA national team manager McBride has expressed his delight at how Lampard has been managing the American playmaker during his first season at the west London club.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Chelsea FC’s website, McBride said: “I think that’s the good thing about having a manager who has played the game at such a high level, because Frank was very patient with Christian at the beginning.

“Christian’s moved over to a new country, joined a new team and had to establish himself in a new league. There could have been the pressure there on him to deliver straightaway but Frank understood that he needed to have time to adapt.

“So, from a US national team perspective, that was really nice to see. We don’t know what was happening behind-the-scenes at the club and how hands on that would have been, but it allowed time for Christian to settle in, adapt and integrate into the team.

“He was then able to understand how both Chelsea and Frank wanted him to play.

“Then when the time was right, Frank really let Christian loose and you could see before the injury he was really sharp, he was quick on his heels and he was hurting opposition defenders.”

The USA boss also went on to discuss Pulisic’s initial performances for Chelsea FC so far this season.

He continued: “He seemed to really find a good bond with Tammy [Abraham] too.

“He was supplying him with good deliveries, and he was able to run off him and link-up well.

“So, the timing of the injury was very unfortunate, not only for Christian, but for Chelsea too.”

Pulisic is now believed to be fit and ready to return to action for the Blues after having been ruled out due to injury since the start of January.

