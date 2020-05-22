Ruben Loftus-Cheek admits frustration on road to Chelsea FC comeback

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has admitted his frustration at the timing of the UK coronavirus lockdown due to the fact that it further delayed his return to action for Chelsea FC.

The midfielder has been out of action with a serious Achilles injury in recent months and the 24-year-old is yet to make a single first-team appearance for Chelsea FC this term.

Loftus-Cheek had been nearing a return to action for the Blues and had been stepping up his training programme just before the UK was placed on lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now, the English midfielder has admitted that the timing of the lockdown derailed his route to full fitness to some extent, but he and his Chelsea FC team-mates are now on the road to building up their fitness levels in training again.

Speaking in an interview with Chelsea FC’s website, Loftus-Cheek said: “It was frustrating for sure.

“I’ve put a lot of hard work into getting fit and had just finished what was kind of like my pre-season. I was training with the group and then doing my own stuff afterwards with the fitness coaches, which was really hard trying to get fit to play as quickly as possible.

“I’d been doing that for weeks and weeks and started to feel like I was very close but then lockdown came. It was frustrating but that’s life – I’ve just had to carry on keeping fit by myself.”

Chelsea FC are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table as they chase a top-four finish in Frank Lampard’s first campaign in charge at the club.

The west London side are three points ahead of fifth-placed Manchester United as things stand in the top flight table.

