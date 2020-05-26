Chelsea FC could battle with Man United to sign 28-year-old forward – report

Chelsea FC and Man United are both interested in signing Bournemouth forward Josh King, say reports

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Tuesday 26 May 2020, 05:15 UK
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC could be set for a battle with Manchester United for the signature of Bournemouth forward Josh King this summer, according to reports.

Sky Sports News is reporting that “four of the top six clubs” in the Premier League are chasing the signature of the 28-year-old ahead of the new campaign.

The same report claims that Manchester United failed with a £20m bid to sign King in January before they ended up bringing in Odion Ighalo on loan from Shanghai Shenhua.

According to the same story, Manchester United are still “preparing” to sign a striker this summer, especially if Ighalo leaves the Old Trafford at the end of his loan spell.

King currently has one year left on his contract with Bournemouth, and according to the same story, he is “likely” to leave the club this summer.

The story also says that Chelsea FC are interested in signing King, with Frank Lampard wanting to add to his attacking options when the transfer window reopens.

King has scored four goals and made two assists in 19 Premier League games for Bournemouth so far this season.

Chelsea FC have already added to their attacking options this summer by agreeing a deal to sign Hakim Ziyech from Ajax earlier in the year.

