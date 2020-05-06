Pedro Rodriguez delivers fresh update for Chelsea FC supporters

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Pedro Rodriguez has claimed that he has “many offers” but is waiting to speak to Chelsea FC about his future beyond this season.

The Spanish midfielder’s situation at Stamford Bridge has been a source of speculation in recent months because of the fact that his contract expires this summer.

As things stand, Pedro is set to leave Chelsea FC on a free transfer at the end of the current campaign, but the coronavirus outbreak has only served to add further uncertainty to his situation.

Pedro has scored one goal and made one assist in nine Premier League games so far this season and he has struggled to hold down a regular spot in Frank Lampard’s team.

The Spaniard has been free to speak to foreign clubs about a possible move away from Chelsea FC since January, but the midfielder admits that he is still unsure about his situation.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Evening Standard, Pedro said: “I have to talk to the club, I have a contract until 30 June.

“I’m open to hearing other offers. I don’t know [about Real Betis interest], a meeting with Chelsea is pending.

“The coronavirus situation affected everything, so at the moment we are waiting for a meeting with Chelsea.

“I know that the contract is concluding, but we have not yet sat down to discuss whether to renew and continue here or not.

“I’m waiting for the meeting with the club, but am also open to listening to other offers.

‘The priority right now is completing my contract, then we’ll see what happens. I have offers from many places and I’ll evaluate what to do next.

“The truth is, I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Chelsea FC are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table as they chase Champions League qualification in Lampard’s first season in charge at the club.

The west London side are three points ahead of Manchester United as the race for a top-four finish hots up.

