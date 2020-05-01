Christian Pulisic told not to worry about Chelsea FC transfer rumours

Christian Pulisic should not worry about the reports linking Philippe Coutinho to Chelsea FC, says Craig Burley

Saturday 2 May 2020
Christian Pulisic
Christian Pulisic (Photo: Chelsea TV / Screen grab)

Christian Pulisic has been told not to concern himself about rumours that Chelsea FC are interested in a deal to sign Philippe Coutinho this summer by Craig Burley.

The USA international has been settling into life at Stamford Bridge this season after having moved to the west London club from Borussia Dortmund last summer.

Pulisic has shown promising glimpses of good form this term, despite his campaign having been disrupted by injury issues since January.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder has scored five goals and made two assists in the Premier League so far this season, but he has only managed to start 12 games in the English top flight.

Coutinho has been touted as a possible target for Chelsea FC in recent days as Frank Lampard thinks about adding further attacking quality to his Blues squad ahead of next season.

The arrival of Coutinho at Stamford Bridge would significantly ramp up the competition for places in the attacking line-up at Chelsea FC.

However, pundit Burley feels that Pulisic should not be concerned about the transfer talk, and he reckons that the USA international should purely focus on hitting top form himself.

Speaking to ESPN FC, Burley said: “The American public should stop worrying or American soccer fans should stop worrying about whoever’s going to sign for Chelsea.

“Because either Christian Pulisic, like every other player, is going to be good enough to hold down a place in the team no matter who they sign, or he’s not. It’s as simple as that really.

“You shouldn’t as a player worry about who is going to be coming in.

“You want better players to be coming in because I think when you play with better players, you play better yourself.

“And if you’re not playing, it’s because you’ve not shown you’re good enough or doing enough to get game time.

“It’s part and parcel of the job and I don’t think the young man will be worried about who Chelsea are going to be bringing in.

“I think he will be purely focused on, whenever the season restarts or when the next season starts, of showing Frank Lampard on a consistent basis the glimpses of what we saw in the last six months or so, which were pretty good.”

Chelsea FC are currently fourth in the Premier League table and three points ahead of Manchester United.

