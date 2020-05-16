‘It’s a lot to take in’: Christian Pulisic opens up about his start at Chelsea FC

Christian Pulisic (Photo: Chelsea TV / Screen grab)

Christian Pulisic has admitted that he has been thrilled by the pace of the Premier League following his move to Chelsea FC last summer.

The USA international has been settling into life at Stamford Bridge after having completed his move to the west London club from Borussia Dortmund last year.

Pulisic has shown glimpses of his talent under Frank Lampard this season, but it has been something of a stop-start campaign for the playmaker due to a string of injury issues.

The attacking midfielder has scored five goals and made two assists in 16 Premier League games for Lampard’s side so far this term.

The 21-year-old has not featured for Chelsea FC since suffering an injury at the turn of the year but he is now believed to be fit and ready to make a comeback when football returns.

Despite an interrupted campaign, Pulisic has insisted that he has been thrilled by what he has experienced in the Premier League so far.

Speaking in an interview with Chelsea FC’s website, Pulisic said: “The Premier League is everything I hoped it would be and more.

“It’s a lot to take in, especially in the first year, with the amount of games and everything that goes on, but I’m getting used to the schedule now.

“It’s one of the most competitive leagues in the world, if not the best, and there are a lot of pressures but I’ve been enjoying the ride so much.

“I’ve learnt so much in this first year and I’m looking forward to getting back to it.”

Chelsea FC are currently fourth in the Premier League table as they chase a top-four finish in Lampard’s first campaign in charge.

As things stand, the Blues are three points ahead of fifth-placed Manchester United.

