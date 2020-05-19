‘A special player’: Louis van Gaal rates incoming Chelsea FC signing

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Louis van Gaal believes that Chelsea FC are set to acquire a “special” player when Hakim Ziyech moves to Stamford Bridge ahead of next season.

The Morocco international is set to officially become a Chelsea FC player this summer after having been signed by the Blues from Ajax earlier in the year.

The 27-year-old attacking midfielder has been in good form for Ajax this season, scoring six goals and making 12 assists in 21 games.

He also netted twice and made four assists in the Champions League for the Dutch side this term ahead of his move to Chelsea FC this summer.

Now, former Manchester United manager Van Gaal has delivered his assessment of Ziyech following his move to Chelsea FC in the coming weeks.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Van Gaal said of Ziyech: “He has developed tremendously at Ajax. Not so much in creativity, but as a team player.

“The public have realised that he works very hard for a creative player. And then he also scores goals and gives assists. Then you are a special player.”

Chelsea FC are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table as they seek a top-four finish in Frank Lampard’s first season in charge at the club.

The Blues are three points ahead of fifth placed Manchester United in the race for Champions League qualification via a top-four finish this term.

