Willian delivers latest update on his future for Chelsea FC fans

By Transfer Agent Sunday 3 May 2020, 00:15 UK
Willian has dropped a hint that he is ready to quit Chelsea FC this summer despite admitting his “love” for the west London club.

The Brazil international’s future at Stamford Bridge has been a major talking point in recent weeks due to the fact that his current deal with the Blues is set to expire at the end of the season.

As things stand, Willian is set to leave Chelsea FC on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of the current campaign.

Arsenal and Liverpool FC are among the Premier League clubs to have been credited with an interest in signing Willian in recent days.

Now, the 31-year-old attacking midfielder has delivered the latest update on his situation at Chelsea FC as the clock ticks down on his contract.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Willian said: “It really is a hard decision.

“I identified myself a lot at Chelsea, I have a lot of love for everyone at the club, and the fans.

“However, it is like I said before, if I leave Chelsea with no trouble and leaving the doors open, it would be fine to move to a rival club.”

Arsenal have been touted as a possible destination for Willian in recent days, and asked if he would like to stay in London, the Brazilian replied: “I don’t know.

“I like London and so does my family. However, this is a question that I still don’t know the answer, if I will stay at Chelsea, move to another team from London, or leave England.”

Chelsea FC are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table as they chase a top-four finish in Frank Lampard’s first season in charge at the club.

