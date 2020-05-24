Willian delivers the latest update on his Chelsea FC situation

Chelsea FC forward Willian (Photo: Willian / Instagram)

Willian has admitted that he does not know what the future holds for him as the clock ticks down on his Chelsea FC contract.

The Brazilian’s situation at Stamford Bridge has been a relentless source of speculation over the last few months due to the fact that his current deal at Stamford Bridge is set to expire in the summer.

As things stand, Willian is poised to leave Chelsea FC on a free transfer when his contract expires this summer, but it remains to be seen whether he will be able to reach an agreement with the Blues about an extension.

The 31-year-old has revealed that Chelsea FC offered him a new two-year contract but the attacking midfielder is holding out for a three-year deal.

Now, the forward has opened up about his tricky situation at Stamford Bridge as the clock ticks down on his current deal.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Willian said: “It’s a difficult situation because Chelsea offered me two years and they are not going to change what they offered. I said I wanted three more years.

“The situation is difficult because of this. I really don’t know if it will be possible [to stay].

“My goal is to continue working and focus on the remainder of the season, so that Chelsea can continue winning games.

“I have a clear head and I’m focused for the rest of the season that we have left. I think it’s difficult [to stay]. Let’s see what happens.”

Chelsea FC are currently in fourth place in the Premier League table as they chase Champions League qualification in Frank Lampard’s first season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues finished third and won the Europa League last term under Maurizio Sarri.

