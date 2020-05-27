Chelsea FC make decision about 23-year-old Serie A defender – report

Chelsea FC have decided against using their buyback clause to sign Sassuolo defender Jeremie Boga, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Wednesday 27 May 2020, 06:15 UK
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC have decided not to use their buyback clause to re-sign Sassuolo winger Jeremie Boga in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Guardian is reporting that Chelsea FC made the decision to pass over the chance to sign the 23-year-old in upcoming transfer window despite his impressive performances in Serie A this term.

The same article states that the Blues had the option to re-sign Boga in a £13m deal after he came through the youth system at Stamford Bridge before he moved to Sassuolo in 2018.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC have successfully negotiated a sell-on clause should Sassuolo decide to sell the Ivory Coast international this summer.

The Guardian go on to report that Boga is attracting interest from Napoli thanks to his impressive attacking performances for the mid-table side in Serie A.

Boga has scored eight goals and has made two assists in 25 games in Serie A this season to help the Italian club move seven points clear of the relegation zone.

The Ivorian winger has netted 11 times in 52 games for Sassuolo since his £3.5m switch to the Serie A side in 2018.

Boga’s only appearance for Chelsea FC came in an 18-minute cameo against Burnley in the Premier League back in 2015.

