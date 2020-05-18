Chelsea FC to sell Alvaro Morata to fund move for 20-year-old – report

Chelsea FC could use the money raised from Alvaro Morata's sale to fund a move for Jadon Sancho, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Monday 18 May 2020, 06:15 UK
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC are planning to use the money raised from Alvaro Morata’s sale to sign Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that Chelsea FC are set to offload Morata in a permanent deal to Atletico Madrid following his season-long loan stint at los Rojiblancos.

The same article states that the Blues agreed a deal with Atletico last summer and Morata is set to complete a £48.5m switch to the Spanish capital this summer.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC are hoping to use the cash injection fund a bid to sign the 20-year-old from Borussia Dortmund ahead of the next Premier League season.

The Sun goes on to claim that the Blues could make a bid for Sancho after Frank Lampard missed out on Napoli forward Dries Mertens following he reportedly agreed to move to Inter Milan on a free transfer.

Chelsea FC have already agreed a £33m deal to sign Morocco international Hakim Ziyech from Dutch side Ajax this summer.

Lampard hasn’t added any new players to his squad since the England legend took over the reins of the west London side from Maurizio Sarri last year.

Chelsea FC are in fourth place in the Premier League table following a promising first season under Lampard.

