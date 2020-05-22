Jorginho’s agent provides update on Chelsea FC future amid Juventus link

Jorginho's agent says the Chelsea FC midfielder is happy at Stamford Bridge despite talk of a move to Juventus

Friday 22 May 2020
Jorginho
Jorginho (Photo: Jorginho / Instagram)

Jorginho’s agent says the Chelsea FC midfielder is happy in west London despite him being linked with a move to Serie A giants Juventus.

The Blues star has endured a mixed spell at the Stamford Bridge outfit over the past two seasons despite arriving at Chelsea FC in 2018 with a big reputation.

Jorginho initially moved to Chelsea FC under Maurizio Sarri after the pair worked successfully together at Napoli but the duo struggled in their first year at Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard replaced Sarri in the Chelsea FC managerial position last summer and the England legend decided to stick with Jorginho despite transfer speculation.

Jorginho has scored four goals and has made two assists in 26 games in the Premier League this term to underline his importance to Blues head coach Lampard.

Juventus have been heavily linked with a swoop to sign Jorginho, with Sarri currently in charge of the reigning Serie A champions.

But Jorginho’s agent has insisted that the Italy international is happy at Chelsea FC despite the transfer speculation.

“Juve are one of the top clubs in Europe, all players would like an experience there,” agent Joao Santos told Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli, as quoted by Metro. “But I didn’t hear from anyone, [Fabio] Paratici hasn’t called me.

“Jorginho is currently a Chelsea player, has a three-year contract and is doing well in London.”

When asked about a possible reunion with Sarri at Juve, Santos replied: “I repeat… Juve are a great club, among the best in Europe.”

Jorginho has netted six times in 160 games in all competitions during five seasons at Napoli.

The Italian midfielder has scored nine goals in 91 games in all competitions during his two seasons in the English top flight.

