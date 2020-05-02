Dietmar Hamann compares 20-year-old linked with Chelsea FC to Michael Ballack

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Dietmar Hamann has compared reported Chelsea FC target Kai Havertz to former Blues midfielder Michael Ballack.

The Bayer Leverkusen midfielder has been attracting interest from a lot of European clubs ahead of the summer transfer window thanks to his superb performances in the Bundesliga.

The 20-year-old has already captained Bayer Leverkusen to show his leadership credentials, while Havertz has scored six goals and made five assists this term.

Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Manchester United have all been linked with a swoop to sign the highly-rated German midfielder in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Former Liverpool FC midfielder Hamann rates Havertz highly, adding that the Bayer Leverkusen star reminds the Champions League winner of former Chelsea FC star Ballack.

“The one player who stands out for me is Kai Havertz from Leverkusen,” Hamann told Sky Sports, as quoted by Metro.

“He’s an exceptional player, he reminds me of a young Michael Ballack.

“He’s got that air of arrogance in a good way about him. He’s two-footed, he’s tall, he’s good in the air, he’s very versatile.

“He can play across the front, he can play any position. I think he’s the best player we’ve got in Germany at the moment.

“There’s talk about Timo Werner going to England, obviously he’s a different player, but Havertz is the one I’d be looking at.”

Ballack, like Havertz, established himself as one of the Bundesliga’s best talents at Bayer Leverkusen, where he helped the club to finish as runners-up in the Bundesliga, German Cup and the Champions League in 2001-02.

The German legend went on to move to Bayern Munich, winning three successive league titles, before he completed a switch to Chelsea FC.

Ballack won the Premier League and the FA Cup twice during his stint at Stamford Bridge but lost to Manchester United in the Champions League final in 2008.

