Chelsea FC told to sign 20-year-old over Philippe Coutinho this summer

Chelsea FC should sign Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz ahead of FC Barcelona playmaker Philippe Coutinho, according to Blues legend Frank Lebouef.

Chelsea FC have been linked with a bid to sign the Brazil international this summer following Coutinho’s underwhelming loan stint at Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich this term.

The 27-year-old is set to return to FC Barcelona following his loan stint but the Catalan side are expected to offload the South American playmaker this summer.

Chelsea FC are one of a number of clubs said to be interested in the former Liverpool FC midfielder’s signature in the upcoming transfer window alongside Arsenal and Manchester United.

Havertz has impressed for Bayer Leverkusen in the 2019-20 campaign and the Germany international represents a potential contender to marshal Chelsea FC’s midfield in the long-term.

The 20-year-old has netted 10 goals and has made five assists in 24 games in the Bundesliga this season to underline his undoubted talent.

Former Chelsea FC defender Lebouef reckons that the Blues should prioritise signing Havertz over Coutinho in the 2020 summer transfer window.

“Yes. I like his maturity on the field, he looks like someone who is 30 and knows exactly what he has to do and when he has to do it,” LeBouef told ESPN, as quoted by Metro.

“The goal he scored was very clever, between the goalkeeper’s legs.

“He’s the master orchestrator of that team and I talked about him last week and I said that’s a player that I would hire for sure.

“When we were talking Chelsea about Coutinho, when you see that player [Havertz], he should be in the Premier League very soon.

“He should be because he’s a very, very talented player.”

Havertz has netted 42 goals in 141 games in all competitions since breaking into the Bayer Leverkusen first-team back in 2016.

Chelsea FC are in fourth place in the Premier League table as Lampard looks to steer the west London side back into the Champions League.

