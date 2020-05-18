Chelsea FC look to beat Tottenham to 16-year-old Dutch talent – report

Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC are leading Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign Feyenoord wonderkid Lamare Bogarde, according to a report in England.

Football Insider is reporting that Chelsea FC and Spurs are both interested in the 16-year-old ahead of the summer transfer window.

The same article states that the Blues are confident that they’re in a strong position to beat their London rivals to the teenager’s signature.

According to the same story, Arsenal are also interested in Bogarde but the Feyenoord starlet is more likely to move to either Chelsea FC or Spurs.

Football Insider highlight that Bogarde is attracting interest from around Europe, with Borussia Dortmund, Schalke 04, Juventus and AC Milan all monitoring the Feyenoord youngster’s progress.

The report adds that the 16-year-old is more likely to move to the Premier League to continue his development following his excellent performances at youth level.

Chelsea FC have earned a reputation over the past season for being a club that gives young talent a chance to shine in the first team following Frank Lampard’s appointment.

The Blues legend has given Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount, Fikayo Tomori, Reece James, Billy Gilmour and Callum Hudson-Odoi a chance to excel in the Chelsea FC team this term.

Chelsea FC have already agreed a deal to sign Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech this summer.

