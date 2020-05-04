Chelsea FC in pole position to sign 19-year-old Derby midfielder – report

Chelsea FC are leading the race to sign Derby County midfielder Max Bird, according to a report in England

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Monday 4 May 2020, 05:30 UK
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard (Photo: The Sport Review)

Chelsea FC are in pole position to sign highly-rated Derby County teenager Max Bird, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish website TodoFichajes, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that Chelsea FC are hoping to complete a deal from the Derby County midfielder in the summer transfer window.

The same article states that Chelsea FC are hoping to wrap up a £4.8m deal for the Derby midfielder to add another young talent to Frank Lampard’s squad.

According to the same story, Lampard was impressed with Bird during his 12 months in charge of Derby before he took over the reins at Chelsea FC last summer.

The Daily Mail go on to add that Bird had a good relationship with Chelsea FC duo Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori, who both spent last term on loan to Derby.

Bird has a contract that is set to run until June 2022 but the Daily Mail claim that Derby are prepared to sell the 19-year-old if their £5m valuation is met.

The Derby teenager has made two assists in 13 appearances in the Championship this season as Wayne Rooney and his team-mates languish in mid-table.

Chelsea FC have already agreed a £33m deal to sign Morocco international Hakim Ziyech from Dutch side Ajax.

